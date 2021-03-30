Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $9.65 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 335.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,141 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,514,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,513,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,964,064 shares of company stock worth $611,674,262. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. 167,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,304,446. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

