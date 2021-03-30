Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4,501.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.19. 49,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

