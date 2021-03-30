Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $5.06 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $318,088,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,652,000 after purchasing an additional 132,273 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,209. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.