Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,510 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,618,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,065,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,589,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.46. 8,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

