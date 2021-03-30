Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,006,002 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. 515,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. The stock has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

