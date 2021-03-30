Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 666,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Lumen Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 130,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,494,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

