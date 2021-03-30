Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 79,792 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

EMR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. 13,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

