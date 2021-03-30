Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 462,220 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 462,220 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. 965,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,066,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 104.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

