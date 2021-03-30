Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Waste Management by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,825. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

WM traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $129.56. 14,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,576. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.90 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

