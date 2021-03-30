Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Western Digital worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Western Digital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 58,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,108. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.