Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Chairman Sells $1,298,296.64 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,349,292.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John P/Oh Mcconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00.

Shares of WOR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

