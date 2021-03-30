WPP TOKEN Market Cap Reaches $5.29 Million (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $9,063.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,783.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.97 or 0.00644114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027275 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

