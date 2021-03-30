Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties 24 Hour Volume Hits $146.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $6.53 or 0.00011090 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $428,148.88 and approximately $146.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00255784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.77 or 0.00925782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076411 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00031860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

