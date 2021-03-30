Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $299.89 or 0.00508995 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $689.65 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.00889235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,851,314 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.