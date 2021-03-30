WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of WSFS Financial worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

