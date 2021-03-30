WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the February 28th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 314.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $55.57 and a 12-month high of $101.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

