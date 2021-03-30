X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:XYF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,812. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Get X Financial alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X Financial stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.20% of X Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.