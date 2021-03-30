XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $18.01. XBiotech shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the third quarter worth about $343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 6.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.