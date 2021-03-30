Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Kurt Sorschak Buys 2,600 Shares

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 214,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$912,883.

Shares of CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.57.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.