Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.17.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.21 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of C$639.91 million and a PE ratio of -85.92.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

