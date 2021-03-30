Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Short Interest Update

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:XNNHQ opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Xenonics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.

Xenonics Company Profile

Xenonics Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles.

