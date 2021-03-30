XinFin Network Price Hits $0.0365 (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. XinFin Network has a market cap of $446.97 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $838.79 or 0.01419029 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,655,321,312 coins and its circulating supply is 12,255,321,312 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

