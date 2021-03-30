XIO Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One XIO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000138 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.