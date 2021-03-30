XMax Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One XMax token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $897,858.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,959.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00628260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,235,135,615 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.