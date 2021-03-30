XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Short Interest Down 31.4% in March

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,620,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 30,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of XPEV opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $208,315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares in the last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $133,466,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,576,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

