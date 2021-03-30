xRhodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.83 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $13,670.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $7.87 or 0.00013332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00037184 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015518 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

