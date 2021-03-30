XSGD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $418,490.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $27.02 million and $418,490.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00057748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00251581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.01 or 0.00910525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00075718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 36,244,140 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,566 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.