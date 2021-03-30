xSigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.81 Million (SIG)

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. xSigma has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSigma coin can currently be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00008471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xSigma has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xSigma Coin Profile

xSigma (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 3,764,524 coins and its circulating supply is 2,368,123 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

xSigma Coin Trading

