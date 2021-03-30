XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Down 17.5% This Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $134.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00250043 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00032050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.22 or 0.00914653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007879 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars.

