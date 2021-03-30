Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Hayati Yarkadas Sells 6,447 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $104.88. 769,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,382. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

