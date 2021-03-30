Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Down 4.3%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.27. 289,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,061,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.