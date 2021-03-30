Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.47, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Yandex by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Yandex by 32.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 120,972 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $11,735,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

