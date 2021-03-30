Ycash (YEC) Trading 131.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 109.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $45,581.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 131.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00261750 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00088946 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,971,981 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

