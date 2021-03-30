yearn.finance 1-Day Volume Hits $216.05 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $34,988.02 or 0.59211875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $216.05 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00262475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.73 or 0.00932034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00077598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

