Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Yelp stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 49,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,997. Yelp has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $30,378,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 408,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Yelp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

