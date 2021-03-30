YF Link (YFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.00 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. YF Link has a total market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $346,257.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YF Link has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link token can now be purchased for approximately $213.50 or 0.00361322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00262475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.73 or 0.00932034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00077598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

