YIELD App Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $75.75 million and $1.73 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,995% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00631468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,480,588 tokens. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

Buying and Selling YIELD App

