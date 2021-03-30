Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $13.79 million and $1.75 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7,641.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00640738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00068358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027423 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

