YOU COIN Price Up 8% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $683,591.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00046933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,000.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00645320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027335 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

