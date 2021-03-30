YOUengine Market Capitalization Reaches $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,326.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.65 or 0.00638171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026960 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

