YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Stock Price Up 18%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) rose 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 3,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

About YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

