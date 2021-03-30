Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

