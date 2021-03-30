YVS.Finance (YVS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One YVS.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00009475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $245,809.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00058663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00260741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.10 or 0.00935142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00077456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00031795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Token Profile

YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,778 tokens. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

YVS.Finance Token Trading

