Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.31 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In other Apache news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 141,501 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after buying an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

