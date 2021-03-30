Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Bruker posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.45. 429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,442. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bruker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bruker by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,044,000 after acquiring an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $58,491,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

