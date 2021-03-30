Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBU stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.85. 867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,384. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

