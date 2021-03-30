Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.17. United States Steel posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United States Steel by 29.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 496,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United States Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in United States Steel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United States Steel by 25.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 81,724 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE X traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,907,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,187,809. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

