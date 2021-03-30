Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

