Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.86 Million

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce sales of $81.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.62 million and the highest is $83.50 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $331.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $347.00 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 91,438 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,919,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPFH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 5,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

