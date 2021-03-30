Zacks: Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $584.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report sales of $584.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $606.00 million and the lowest is $563.09 million. BrightView posted sales of $559.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.